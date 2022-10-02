SIBL opens 173rd branch at Chattogram’s Keranihat

Social Islami Bank opened its 173rd branch at Keranihat, Satkania, Chattogram on Sunday (2 October).

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the inaugural programme.

Upazila Chairman of Satkania Upazila Abdul Mottaleb was present as special guest, reads a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director; Sayed Md Sohel, zonal head of Chattogram Zone; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, head of BC & GBD of SIBL; Nizam Uddin Ahmed, president of Keranihat Brick Fields Association; Mirza Aslam Sarwar, chairman Dhemsha Union; Joynal Abedin, president of Keranihat Business Association, and bank officers along with local dignitaries were also present at the event.

Manager of Keranihat Branch Md Liakat Ali Chowdhury expressed thanks and gratitude at the end of the programme.