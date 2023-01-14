SIBL opens 16 agent banking outlets

Corporates

Press Release
14 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 06:48 pm

Social Islami Bank opened sixteen new agent banking outlets through a virtual platform on 12 January at its head office. 

SIBL Chairman Mahbub Ul Alam inaugurated the agent outlets as the chief guest while Managing Director Zafar Alam presided over the programme, reads a press release. 

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, delivered the welcome speech at the event. 

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, Md Akmal Hossain, head of International Division, Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, head of BC and GBD, Sadat Ahmad Khan, head of SME and AFD, and Md Mashiur Rahman, head of Agent Banking, were also present among others. 

Managers of different branches, Agents, and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.

