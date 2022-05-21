SIBL opens 15 agent banking outlets 

Corporates

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 04:17 pm

SIBL opens 15 agent banking outlets 

Social Islami Bank Limited opened fifteen agent banking outlets virtually on 19 May at its head office. 

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the agent outlets as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the inaugural programme. 
Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, delivered the welcome speech at the event, reads a press release.
 
Deputy Managing Directors Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah were also present in the programme. Managers of different branches, agents and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.
The agent banking outlets are at Mogua Bazar, Nabagram Bazar and Samitir Bazar in Noakhali, at Monkasair Bazar in Brahmanbaria, at Paratoli Bazar and Narayanpur Bazar in Kishoregonj, at Khalilgonj Bazar in Rangpur, at Charbhadrashan Bazar in Faridpur, at Aftab Bibir Hat and Hazari Pukur in Feni, at Goroikhali Bazar and Khornia Bazar in Khulna, at Daksin Baluya Chowmuhuni in Cumilla, at Afajuddin Mollar Bazar and Paler Bazar in Chandpur.

 

