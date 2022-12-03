SIBL opens 11 sub-branches

SIBL opens 11 sub-branches

Social Islami Bank has opened 11 sub-branches through virtual platform recently at its head office. 

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, presided over the programme, said a press release. 

Md Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director, delivered welcome speech on the occasion. 

Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GBD along with senior officials were also present at the event. 

Managers of different branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, and local dignitaries joined the programme virtually.

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)

