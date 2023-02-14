SIBL launches transport facility for its deposit clients

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has launched transport facilities for account holders of -- SIBL Retired Citizen Monthly Benefit Scheme and SIBL Probashi Deposit Scheme.

Total two vehicles will be always available for providing this unique service, such as, beneficiaries of the SIBL Probashi Deposit Scheme will avail transport facilities from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) to any place within Dhaka city, reads a press release.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the SIBL Retired Citizen Monthly Benefit Scheme can avail this transport facility from home to hospital and vice versa within the capital.

Belal Ahmed, chairman (CC) of SIBL, launched the service as the chief guest.

Md Kamal Uddin, Jebunnessa Akbar, Arshadul Alam, directors, and Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, PHD, independent director, Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, and other senior officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.