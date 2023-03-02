SIBL launches remittance client service campaign

02 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:15 pm

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign on Wednesday

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank Limited has launched a month-long remittance client service campaign with a view to creating awareness of sending remittance through legal channel on the occasion of Financial Literacy Day on 6 March. 

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign on Wednesday at its head office as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the programme, said a press release.

Zafar Alam said, "Expatriates are sending remittance through Social Islami Bank Limited due to their firm confidence in us. I thank the remittance clients and express my gratitude to them." 

He also requested them to send remittance using legal channels. 

He also advised the bank officers to ensure the best services to the customers. 

Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director, divisional heads and senior executives of head office were also present at the event. 

Zonal heads, branch managers, operation managers, general banking in-charges, remittance officers, and sub-branch in-charges also joined the programme virtually.
 

