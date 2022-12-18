SIBL launches 3 deposit schemes commemorating Victory Day

18 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
SIBL launches 3 deposit schemes commemorating Victory Day

18 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Social Islami Bank launched three deposit products on the occasion of the Victory Day. 

The services are SIBL Probashi Deposit Scheme, SIBL Retired Citizen Monthly Benefit Scheme and Hawkers Deposit and Business Development Scheme. 

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of the bank, was present as the chief guest and launched the products at an event Saturday (17 December) at the head office of the bank, reads a press release. 

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme. 

Md Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Additional Managing Director and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads and executives were present on the occasion. 

More than twenty thousand valued clients of our branches and sub-branches were also virtually connected.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, said that Islamic banking is the most progressive banking system in the world which is also working for the welfare of people in this country. 

He further added that a vested group is trying to destabilise the entire banking sector of the country including Islamic banking by spreading rumors of not having enough money in banks and damaging the banking system. 

He also urged everyone not to pay heed to rumors and asserted that there is no shortage of money in any banks. 

Zafar Alam said false news about SIBL has been published in some media recently, which is completely baseless.

