SIBL inaugurates 136th branch at Debidwar in Cumilla

Corporates

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:02 pm

Related News

SIBL inaugurates 136th branch at Debidwar in Cumilla

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) inaugurated it's 136th branch at Debidwar in Cumilla district on 13 December. 

Additional Managing Director and CBO of the bank Abdul Aziz formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release. 

On the same day, an ATM booth has also been inaugurated in the branch premises. The head of Public Relations Division and bank foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the programme. 

In the opening ceremony, manager of Cumilla branch of the bank Nurul Alam Mir presided over the opening ceremony. 

Vice-Chairman of Debidwar upazila Parishad Md Abul Kashem Omani and female vice-chairman advocate Najma Begum and Prof Md Saiful Islam Shamim delivered speech in the programme as special invited guests.

Additional Managing Director and CBO of the bank Abdul Aziz gave a short description of the popular deposit and investment schemes of the bank. 

He said Shahjalal Islami Bank is committed to deliver banking services to the doorsteps of the people with the aim of creating a foundation of financial stability through sustainable and inclusive banking. 

"Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited has continued its efforts to bring all walks of life by gradually establishing branches in every district, upazila and suburb. The service quality of Shahjalal Islami Bank is very satisfactory, we want to provide you the best service through this bank," he said.

In his speech, he expressed that Shahjalal Islami Bank's Debidwar branch will contribute more to the economic development of that area.

SIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

6h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

7h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

1h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

6h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

19h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis