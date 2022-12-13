SIBL inaugurates 136th branch at Debidwar in Cumilla

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) inaugurated it's 136th branch at Debidwar in Cumilla district on 13 December.

Additional Managing Director and CBO of the bank Abdul Aziz formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

On the same day, an ATM booth has also been inaugurated in the branch premises. The head of Public Relations Division and bank foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the programme.

In the opening ceremony, manager of Cumilla branch of the bank Nurul Alam Mir presided over the opening ceremony.

Vice-Chairman of Debidwar upazila Parishad Md Abul Kashem Omani and female vice-chairman advocate Najma Begum and Prof Md Saiful Islam Shamim delivered speech in the programme as special invited guests.

Additional Managing Director and CBO of the bank Abdul Aziz gave a short description of the popular deposit and investment schemes of the bank.

He said Shahjalal Islami Bank is committed to deliver banking services to the doorsteps of the people with the aim of creating a foundation of financial stability through sustainable and inclusive banking.

"Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited has continued its efforts to bring all walks of life by gradually establishing branches in every district, upazila and suburb. The service quality of Shahjalal Islami Bank is very satisfactory, we want to provide you the best service through this bank," he said.

In his speech, he expressed that Shahjalal Islami Bank's Debidwar branch will contribute more to the economic development of that area.