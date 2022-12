SIBL holds view-exchange meeting with aspirant migrants in Shariatpur

Social Islami Bank arranged a discussion and views exchange meeting with the aspirant migrants at Shariatpur Technical Training Center recently.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest. Chief Remittance Officer Md Mosharraf Hossain delivered keynote speech on the occasion, reads a press release.

Adv Parvej Rahman Jon, mayor of Shariatpur Pauroshava and SM Jahangir Akter, principal of Shariatpur Technical Training Center, were present as special guests.

Md Mohibul Kadir, Khulna zonal head, presided over the programme. Sardar Torikul Islam, Manager of Shariatpur branch, bank officials, local dignitaries, and aspirant migrants were also present at the event.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, requested the aspirant migrants to open bank account before going abroad and to send remittance through banking channel.