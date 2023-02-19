SIBL holds meeting with hajj agencies of Chattogram

Social Islami Bank Limited held a meeting with hajj agencies of Chattogram region on 18 February.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Zafar Alam was present as the chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Forkanullah presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Chairman of Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh Professor Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder was the keynote speaker on the occasion.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) Vice President & Chattogram Region Chairman Mohammad Shah Alam was present as the special guest.

SIBL Chattogram Regional Head Syed Mohammad Sohel expressed thanks and gratitude at the end of the programme.