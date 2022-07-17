SIBL holds half-yearly business conference

Corporates

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
SIBL holds half-yearly business conference

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a day-long half-yearly Business Conference-2022 on 16 July. 

The conference was presided over by Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank. 

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director; Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors, and divisional heads were present at the conference. 

Four zonal heads, branch managers of 172 branches, in-charges of 113 sub-branches along other officials also joined the conference through virtual platform, reads a press release. 

The business performance from January to June was analysed and the strategies were outlined how to achieve business targets at the end of year at the conference. 

The managing director and CEO asked all managers, zonal heads and divisional heads to be more dynamic and proactive to achieve yearly business targets. 

At the end of the conference, 18 branches and one subbranch have been awarded for achieving various business targets.                                                         

