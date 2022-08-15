SIBL holds discussion meeting on ‘life and works of Bangabandhu’

Corporates

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 05:23 pm

SIBL holds discussion meeting on 'life and works of Bangabandhu'

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 05:23 pm
SIBL holds discussion meeting on ‘life and works of Bangabandhu’

Social Islami Bank arranged a discussion meeting on "Life and Works of Bangabandhu" on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and 47th anniversary of martyrdom of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The bank also organised a Doa Mahfil at its head office on 14 August, reads a press release.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of the bank, was present as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, presided over the programme.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors, and branch managers focused on the contribution of the father of the nation in their speech. 

Divisional heads were also present in the discussion programme while branch managers and subbranch in-charges were virtually connected.    

After discussion, special doa and munajat were held seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and his family members brutally killed on 15 August  in 1975.

