SIBL donates 75,000 blankets to PM's relief fund

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has recently donated 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for distribution amongst the cold-affected people of the country.

Professor Md Anwarul Azim Arif, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Md Kamal Uddin, Director and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Board of SIBL, handed over the blankets to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the program virtually from Gana Bhaban.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks, was also present at the event.