SIBL distributes cheques to family members of deceased employees

Following the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank, Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) recently distributed compensation cheques to the family members of deceased employees who died of Covid-19.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, handed over the compensation cheques in a programme at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Directors, Md Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md Yeahia; Deputy Managing Directors, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque, Md Shamsul Hoque, Mohammad Forkanullah; Head of HRD, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Division, Md Moniruzzaman were present on the occasion.