SIBL distributes cheques to family members of deceased employees

Corporates

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:52 pm

Related News

SIBL distributes cheques to family members of deceased employees

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:52 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Following the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank, Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) recently distributed compensation cheques to the family members of deceased employees who died of Covid-19.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, handed over the compensation cheques in a programme at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Directors, Md Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md Yeahia; Deputy Managing Directors, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque, Md Shamsul Hoque, Mohammad Forkanullah; Head of HRD, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Division, Md Moniruzzaman were present on the occasion. 

Banking

SIBL / cheque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

5h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

33m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

38m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

58m | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy