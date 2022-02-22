SIBL arranges yard meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) recently organised a yard meeting (Uthan Boithok) with around hundred female farmers of Jhenaidah district.

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of SIBL, was present as the chief guest at the event and attentively listened the expressions of the female farmers, reads a press release.

The female farmers said that they got benefits from SIBL's agri-investment and became self-reliant.

Md Sirajul Hoque, deputy managing director of SIBL, was the special guest of the meeting also attended by Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP & head of SME; Md Shamsul Alam, executive director of Socio-economic Health Education Organisation (SEHEO); Md Abu Bakar Siddique, manager of Jashore branch and Md Humayun Kabir, FAVP, marketing & brand communication division.