SIBL arranges yard meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah

Corporates

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 04:21 pm

Related News

SIBL arranges yard meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 04:21 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) recently organised a yard meeting (Uthan Boithok) with around hundred female farmers of Jhenaidah district.

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of SIBL, was present as the chief guest at the event and attentively listened the expressions of the female farmers, reads a press release. 

The female farmers said that they got benefits from SIBL's agri-investment and became self-reliant.

Md Sirajul Hoque, deputy managing director of SIBL, was the special guest of the meeting also attended by Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP & head of SME; Md Shamsul Alam, executive director of Socio-economic Health Education Organisation (SEHEO); Md Abu Bakar Siddique, manager of Jashore branch and Md Humayun Kabir, FAVP, marketing & brand communication division.

 

SIBL / Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) / Uthan Boithok

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

2h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

5h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

5h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

1h | Videos
Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

22h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business