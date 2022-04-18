SIBL arranges discussion meeting and iftar 

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a discussion meeting on Taqwa based banking & economy followed by Iftar at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on 17 April.

SIBL Chairman Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, read a press release.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, delivered welcome speech.

Dr Md Jahangir Hossain, Professor A J M Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan, PhD, Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, PhD, Directors of SIBL, were also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, member of SIBL Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, focused on the topic while Dr Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, member secretary, presented the keynote speech.

Mufti Sayeed Ahmed Muzaddedi, chairman of SIBL Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, conducted munajat. Clients of the bank, businessmen, journalists and representatives of other professions were also present on the occasion.