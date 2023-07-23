SIBL arranged a town hall meeting in Chattogram

Social Islami Bank arranged a town hall meeting in Chattogram on 22 July with the branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and employees of Chattogram zone.

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, was present as special guest. Sayed Md. Sohel, zonal head, Chattogram Zone, presided over the meeting.

Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, head of SAMD, Md. Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, manager of Khatungonj Branch, & Md. Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing & Brand Communication, was also present on the occasion. The overall business position and asset development of Chattogram zone were discussed at the meeting.

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, said all the business parameters are in the right direction, particularly foreign trade & remittance, showing positive growth despite global economic slowdown. With a strong call to action, he urged everyone to work diligently and take responsibility to ensure the continuous growth of business and promote people-oriented services and products.