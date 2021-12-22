SIBL appoints Abu Reza Md Yeahia as its new AMD

Abu Reza Md Yeahia joined Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) as an Additional Managing Director (AMD) recently.

Prior to joining SIBL, he served Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) as deputy managing director.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia started his career at IBBL as a Probationary Officer in 1989, reads a press release.

In his long 32 years career, he served IBBL as Company Secretary, CAMLCO, and head of Internal Control & Compliance Wing, Investment Portfolio & Retail Investment Wing, Legal Division, and other important positions as well.

He obtained his LLB & LLM from University of Dhaka.

He is a motivational speaker and appears regularly on talk shows of different TV channels of the country as a discussant on contemporary topics related to banking and economy.

He regularly contributes to the national dailies on the issues like banking, economy, and sustainable development. He has so far written five books covering issues regarding business and motivation.