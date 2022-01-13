SIBL appoints 130 probationary officers 

Corporates

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:26 am

SIBL appoints 130 probationary officers 

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) has recently appointed 130 probationary officers. 

SIBL Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam handed over appointment letters to the newly selected probationary officers of the bank as the chief guest in a ceremony at its head office, reads a press relesae. 

Zafar Alam said SIBL significantly contributes to the progress of the country with the aim of creating a caring society irrespective of caste, creed and religion. 

He also hoped that the probationary officers, being the new member of SIBL, will continue to contribute with their intelligence and competence. 

A third-party reputed organisation was engaged to conduct the written and viva exam for selecting the job aspirants. 

SIBL Additional Managing Directors Md Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md Yeahia and Human Resource Division Head Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk were present on the occasion. 
 

