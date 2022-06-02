Siam and Safa become Robi brand ambassadors

Actors Siam Ahmed and Safa Kabir have signed up as Robi's brand ambassadors.

The dynamic youth duo will star in a variety of brand promotion activities, including Robi's future TV commercials, regional consumer meet events and a lot of other mainstream and a lot of other mainstream and digital media promotions, said a press release.

Commenting on his association with Robi, Siam Ahmed said, "I am delighted to work with Robi to support its mission of advancing Bangladesh by facilitating innovative digital experiences. Look forward to forging a deeper relationship with Robi's customers."

Adding to Siam's excitement, Safa Kabir says, "I am proud to be associated with a modern and dynamic brand like Robi. It would be great to reach out to Robi's customers with promises for a better future delivered through innovative digital solutions on behalf of the company."

Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad said: "Robi is ready to ensure the best internet experience in the industry by deploying highest spectrum per person per network site. Since 2019, we have added the highest number of towers across Bangladesh. So, we have plenty of glad tidings for our esteemed customers. In this regard, we are very excited to welcome Siam and Safa onboard. I am sure their energy and dynamism will create an instant connect with the youth."