Siam and Safa become Robi brand ambassadors

Corporates

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 03:18 pm

Related News

Siam and Safa become Robi brand ambassadors

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 03:18 pm
Siam and Safa become Robi brand ambassadors

Actors Siam Ahmed and Safa Kabir have signed up as Robi's brand ambassadors.

The dynamic youth duo will star in a variety of brand promotion activities, including Robi's future TV commercials, regional consumer meet events and a lot of other mainstream and a lot of other mainstream and digital media promotions, said a press release. 

Commenting on his association with Robi, Siam Ahmed said, "I am delighted to work with Robi to support its mission of advancing Bangladesh by facilitating innovative digital experiences. Look forward to forging a deeper relationship with Robi's customers."

Adding to Siam's excitement, Safa Kabir says, "I am proud to be associated with a modern and dynamic brand like Robi. It would be great to reach out to Robi's customers with promises for a better future delivered through innovative digital solutions on behalf of the company."

Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad said: "Robi is ready to ensure the best internet experience in the industry by deploying highest spectrum per person per network site. Since 2019, we have added the highest number of towers across Bangladesh. So, we have plenty of glad tidings for our esteemed customers. In this regard, we are very excited to welcome Siam and Safa onboard. I am sure their energy and dynamism will create an instant connect with the youth."

Robi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

4h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

6h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

5h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

6h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

6h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers