Shyamal Krishna made Agrani Bank DMD

Shyamal Krishna Saha has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director Agrani Bank Limited.

Prior to joining Agrani Bank, he served as General Manager of Janata Bank Limited, according to a press release.

He joined Janata Bank Limited in 1989 as a senior officer and served as General Manager and Divisional Head in Risk Management Division, Common Service

Division, Monitoring and Compliance Division of the bank.

Shyamal completed his Masters (MSc) degree in Agriculture. He also received an MBA degree.

He obtained a professional degree DAIBB from Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.