Shwapno's new initiative to prevent dengue

With the dengue outbreak intensifying at an alarming rate in the country this year, retail super shop Shwapno has taken a new initiative to prevent the disease.

The company has started selling mosquito killer and repellent products with discounts, reads a press release.

There is a Tk30 discount on the 475 ml ACI aerosol spray. Besides, there is 50% off on 400 ml Hit aerosol spray, Tk60 discount on Goodnight Advance Active's two 45 ml refill packs, Tk10 and Tk20 discount on 50 ml and 100 ml Vaseline Mosquito Defense Lotion. There is also a 'buy two and get one free' offer for Eagle Power Mega Coils.