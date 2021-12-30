Shwapno wins ‘Best Brand Award 2021’

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) has honoured Shwapno as one of the top brands at the "Best Brand Awards 2021".

The award-giving ceremony was held on Wednesday (29 December) in Le Meridian, Dhaka, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Shwapno has been selected as the best brand in the supershop sector for the sixth consecutive time and as one of the top 10 brands for three consecutive years by the Bangladesh Brand Forum.

The superstore has also received the 8th place among 15 best brands in all categories.

Shwapno's Head of Supply Chain Planning Kamrul Hasan Arif, Head of Distribution Rabiul Alam, Manager (Accounts) Selim Akhter, Consumer Research Manager Risalat Rahman and Senior Outlet Operations Manager Sabbir Hossain received the award on behalf of the organisation.