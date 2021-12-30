Shwapno wins ‘Best Brand Award 2021’
Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) has honoured Shwapno as one of the top brands at the "Best Brand Awards 2021".
The award-giving ceremony was held on Wednesday (29 December) in Le Meridian, Dhaka, reads a press release.
According to the press release, Shwapno has been selected as the best brand in the supershop sector for the sixth consecutive time and as one of the top 10 brands for three consecutive years by the Bangladesh Brand Forum.
The superstore has also received the 8th place among 15 best brands in all categories.
Shwapno's Head of Supply Chain Planning Kamrul Hasan Arif, Head of Distribution Rabiul Alam, Manager (Accounts) Selim Akhter, Consumer Research Manager Risalat Rahman and Senior Outlet Operations Manager Sabbir Hossain received the award on behalf of the organisation.
Director of Retail Expansion Samsuddoha Shimul, Head of Marketing Mahadi Faisal, and Media and PR Manager Kamruzzaman Milu, received the award on behalf of Shwapno.
Shwapno started its journey in 2006 and now has 200 outlets across the country.
The store has previously won the 'Superbrand' award in 2016 and 2020-21 under 'Superbrands Bangladesh'.
Shwapno has also recently won the 6th Asia Marketing Excellence Award, which is recognised as Asia's Marketing Company of the Year 2020, competing with top marketing companies of 18 countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia.