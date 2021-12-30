Shwapno wins ‘Best Brand Award 2021’

Corporates

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:18 pm

Related News

Shwapno wins ‘Best Brand Award 2021’

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) has honoured Shwapno as one of the top brands at the "Best Brand Awards 2021".

The award-giving ceremony was held on Wednesday (29 December) in Le Meridian, Dhaka, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Shwapno has been selected as the best brand in the supershop sector for the sixth consecutive time and as one of the top 10 brands for three consecutive years by the Bangladesh Brand Forum.

The superstore has also received the 8th place among 15 best brands in all categories.

Shwapno's Head of Supply Chain Planning Kamrul Hasan Arif, Head of Distribution Rabiul Alam, Manager (Accounts) Selim Akhter, Consumer Research Manager Risalat Rahman and Senior Outlet Operations Manager Sabbir Hossain received the award on behalf of the organisation.

Director of Retail Expansion Samsuddoha Shimul, Head of Marketing Mahadi Faisal, and Media and PR Manager Kamruzzaman Milu, received the award on behalf of Shwapno.

Shwapno started its journey in 2006 and now has 200 outlets across the country.

The store has previously won the 'Superbrand' award in 2016 and 2020-21 under 'Superbrands Bangladesh'.

Shwapno has also recently won the 6th Asia Marketing Excellence Award, which is recognised as Asia's Marketing Company of the Year 2020, competing with top marketing companies of 18 countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Shwapno / Best Brand Award / Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

7h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

8h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

9h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

57m | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

1h | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

2h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming