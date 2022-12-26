'Shwapno' in the top ten, four times in a row

Bangladesh Super shop giant - "Shwapno" held its position among the top 10 national brands for the last four consecutive years and held the best supermarket brand for the last seven years hosted by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) at the "Best Brand Awards 2022" in Le Meridian Dhaka on 24 December.

"The Best Superstore"' Award was jointly received by Shwapno's Manager Content Development Fahin Arafin, Marketing Analytics Manager Sheikh Shafi Mahmud, Manager (Events & BTL Activation) Afzal H Khan, and "The 10 most loveable brand" award was jointly received by Shwapno Head of Business Expansion Md Shamsuzzaman, Head of Business (Company Goods) Salah Uddin Misbah, Head of Business (Commodity) and Media Neaz Morshed and PR manager Md Kamruzzaman (Milu), reads a press release.

Shwapno started its journey in 2008 and has more than 274 outlets across the country. Shwapno won the 6th Asia Marketing Excellence Award, as Asia's Marketing Company of the Year 2020, after competing with top marketing companies in 18 countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia.