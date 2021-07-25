Shwapno takes legal action against fake offer creator

Corporates

Shwapno takes legal action against fake offer creator

Shwapno super shop authorities have taken legal actions against fake offer creators utilising its name.

A number of fake sources have been using the name of Shwapno super shop. 

Shwapno authority has urged its users to not click or use the fake link provided inbox, said a press release. 

Shwapno offers are provided through the company's specific Facebook page.

Legal actions have been taken against the makers of fake offers for such fraud, according to Shwapno authorities.

"The special branch of Bangladesh Police has already taken legal action in this regard and will soon punish the culprits," the release read.

