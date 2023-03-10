Shwapno starts selling beef by gram

Many people in the lower and lower-middle classes are now unable to buy a kg of beef due to the high price. For the convenience of customers, retail chain shop Shwapno has decided to sell beef by the gram.

All customers are getting this facility at Shwapno outlets from Friday (10 March), said a press release.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, "Shwapno always thinks about customers. So in such a situation Shwapno has decided to sell beef at 250 grams or less."

"From now on, any customer can buy 250, 200, 100 or 50 grams of beef at Shwapno outlets," he added.