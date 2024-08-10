'Shwapno' stands beside Abu Sayeed's family

The country's largest retail chain superstore, 'Shwapno,' has extended its support to the family of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University who was killed by police gunfire during the quota reform movement.

On Thursday evening, the Regional Head of Operations, Abdullah Al Mahbub, paid a courtesy visit to Abu Sayeed's family in Babonpur village under Pirganj police station in Rangpur district on behalf of Shwapno. During the visit, he handed over gifts to Abu Sayeed's father, Mokbul Hossain, on behalf of the company, reads a press release.

It is noteworthy that Abu Sayeed, a final-year student of the English Department at Begum Rokeya University, was killed by police gunfire on July 16 during the anti-discrimination student movement.