Shwapno selling potatoes, onions, green chillies at lower than market price

Retail chain brand Shwapno is offering potatoes, onions, and green chillies at lower than market price for the customers of Dhaka, Comilla, Sylhet and Chittagong metro.

The discount offer is valid for 2 days, from 15-16 July.

Potatoes will be sold at Tk43 per kg (which is around Tk45-48 per kg in the market), local onion at Tk68 per kg (which is Tk70-75 per kg in the market), Green chilli at Tk290 per kg (which is being sold at Tk320-330 per kg in the market) at all Shwapno's outlets in Dhaka and Comilla.

On the other hand, potatoes will be sold at Tk42 per kg (which is Tk44-45 per kg in the market), onion imported at a special discount at Tk52 per kg (which is Tk 55-56 per kg in the market), at Chattogram's Metro outlets.

Finally, potatoes will be sold at Tk40 per kg (which is Tk42-43 per kg in the market), and onion imported at a special discount of Tk46 per kg (which is being sold at Tk48-50 per kg in the market) in Sylhet metro.

The offer will continue till there is available stock.