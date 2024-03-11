Shwapno saves the day for Jamalpur capsicum farmer

Jamalpur farmer Hridoy Hasan's first attempt at cultivating capsicum turned sour when he struggled to find buyers for his fresh produce. But a ray of hope arrived in the form of Shwapno, Bangladesh's largest retail supermarket chain.

Faced with a lack of demand, Hridoy was on the verge of wasting his entire capsicum harvest. Thankfully, Shwapno stepped in after reading news reports about Hridoy's plight, reads a press release.

The supermarket chain contacted Hridoy and purchased a total of 250 kg of capsicum, promising to buy the remaining harvest as well. From now on, Hridoy's capsicum will be gracing the shelves of Shwapno outlets.

Earlier in March, news outlets were flooded with reports of "high capsicum production leading to farmer despair." These reports caught the attention of Shwapno's team, who promptly reached out to Hridoy.

Shwapno's Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir explained, "We learned about the farmer's situation through the news and immediately dispatched our team. We've already purchased his produce, and Shwapno will continue to support farmers facing similar crises. We'll be there for them whenever disaster strikes."

Shwapno's Head of Purchase Sazzadul Haque elaborated on the company's commitment to farmers, stating, "This situation was unique. After seeing the news reports, we knew we had to stand by these farmers. Shwapno has a history of helping farmers in distress, and we will continue to do so in the future."

Elated by the turn of events, Hridoy said, "I'm incredibly happy to finally sell my capsicum crop. There were times when I thought everything would go to waste. I couldn't find buyers anywhere. Each tree was supposed to yield three to four kilograms, but due to the lack of sales, that wasn't the case. Now, I'm grateful to be able to sell at least a kilogram per tree. Thank you, Shwapno, for being there for me during this difficult time."

Hridoy's initial venture into capsicum farming was driven by a desire to overcome unemployment. The lack of a market, however, threatened his family's livelihood. Thankfully, Shwapno's intervention ensured that Hridoy's hard work would not go in vain.