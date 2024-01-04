Shwapno records profit of Tk13 crore in FY 2022-23

Corporates

Press Release
04 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 09:50 pm

Related News

Shwapno records profit of Tk13 crore in FY 2022-23

Press Release
04 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 09:50 pm
Shwapno records profit of Tk13 crore in FY 2022-23

In the financial year 2022-23, 'Shwapno,' one of the country's largest retail chain shops, has reported a operating profit of Tk13 crore.

This marks a substantial increase compared to the operating profit of around Tk20 lakh recorded in the financial year 2021-22, reads a press release.

Notably, 'Shwapno' has consistently achieved operating profits for the past five years without depreciation, the release added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The journey of 'Shwapno' began in 2008, and it has since expanded its dream programmes to 62 districts across the country, in addition to the capital. Despite the challenges posed by the Corona pandemic, the retail chain has demonstrated resilience by expanding its business. Since the onset of the COVID-19 infection in March 2020, 'Shwapno' has successfully opened a total of 440 outlets.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, the executive director of the company, attributes the success to various initiatives taken for customer safety, along with the introduction of home delivery services, which have contributed to increased customer acceptance.

Nasir proudly mentioned that 'Swapn' has received the Best Brand Award in the supermarket category for seven consecutive years since 2016. Moreover, it has been recognized as the sixth-best brand across all categories this year, solidifying its position as a widely accepted brand among consumers in Bangladesh.

Currently, 'Swapn' boasts more than 4,000 employees spread across its 440 outlets nationwide, providing services to over 70,000 customers daily. The retail chain's consistent growth and customer-centric approach have positioned 'Shwapno' as a trusted and preferred brand in the Bangladeshi market.

Shwapno

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

13h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

13h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

13h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

53m | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

1h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

4h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

6h | Videos