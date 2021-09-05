Shwapno receives The Asia Marketing Excellence Award

Shwapno has won the prestigious 'The Asia Marketing Excellence Award is also known as Asia's Marketing Company of the Year 2020.

The award giving ceremoney was held at Marketing Society of Bangladesh's (MSB) office, said a press release.

Ashraf Bin Taj, President of Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB), representatives of A.M.F, and Sajid Mahbub, CEO of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) handed over the award to Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director of Shwapno.

Members of the jury board of A.M.F (Asia Marketing Federation) selected "Shwapno" as the winner last November.

Sohel Tanvir Khan, business director of Shwapno, Abu Naser, operating director, Mahdi Faisal, head of marketting, Shah Md Rijvi Rony, head of human resource, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

MSB president Ashraf Bin Taj said that Shwapno won the award after contesting with organizations from strong 17 nations like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia.