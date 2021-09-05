Shwapno receives The Asia Marketing Excellence Award

Corporates

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:47 pm

Related News

Shwapno receives The Asia Marketing Excellence Award

Members of the jury board of Asia Marketing Federation selected “Shwapno” as the winner last November

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:47 pm
Shwapno receives The Asia Marketing Excellence Award

Shwapno has won the prestigious 'The Asia Marketing Excellence Award is also known as Asia's Marketing Company of the Year 2020. 

The award giving ceremoney was held at Marketing Society of Bangladesh's (MSB) office, said a press release.

Ashraf Bin Taj, President of Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB), representatives of A.M.F, and Sajid Mahbub, CEO of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) handed over the award to Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director of Shwapno.

Members of the jury board of A.M.F (Asia Marketing Federation) selected "Shwapno" as the winner last November. 

Sohel Tanvir Khan, business director of Shwapno, Abu Naser, operating director, Mahdi Faisal, head of marketting, Shah Md Rijvi Rony, head of human resource, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

MSB president Ashraf Bin Taj said that Shwapno won the award after contesting with organizations from strong 17 nations like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia. 

Swapno

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

3h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

3h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

4h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places