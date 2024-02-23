Shwapno organises art festival for children at Bangladesh Shishu Academy

Corporates

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

Shwapno organises art festival for children at Bangladesh Shishu Academy

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 10:29 pm

Retail chain supershop Shwapno successfully organised a day-long children's art festival 'Shwapno Ako Shishu Utshab' in a festive atmosphere at Bangladesh Shishu Academy in Dhaka on Thursday (22 February).

Famous actor-playwright Mamunur Rashid, eminent actor and producer Afzal Hossain, and renowned actress Afsana Mimi inaugurated the festival, reads a press release.

In addition to the exhibition of pictures drawn by more than 4,000 participants of Dhaka region, the festival had various events including dance, song, stage play, cartoon show, games, and photo booth.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shwapno

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

12h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

12h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

13h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

3h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1d | Videos
How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

3h | Videos