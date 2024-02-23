Shwapno organises art festival for children at Bangladesh Shishu Academy

Retail chain supershop Shwapno successfully organised a day-long children's art festival 'Shwapno Ako Shishu Utshab' in a festive atmosphere at Bangladesh Shishu Academy in Dhaka on Thursday (22 February).

Famous actor-playwright Mamunur Rashid, eminent actor and producer Afzal Hossain, and renowned actress Afsana Mimi inaugurated the festival, reads a press release.

In addition to the exhibition of pictures drawn by more than 4,000 participants of Dhaka region, the festival had various events including dance, song, stage play, cartoon show, games, and photo booth.