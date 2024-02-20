Shwapno organises art competition for children 'Swapn Ako Shishu Utshab'

Corporates

Press Release
20 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 03:39 pm

On February 22, children can participate with their families in Bangladesh Shishu Academy's "Swapn Anko Shishu Utsav" organised by Shwapno.

Like last time, the children's painting festival has started at Shwapno, the country's biggest retail chain supershop. 

Children aged 4-12 years have recently started submitting their drawings by collecting specific art papers from the nearest Shwapno outlet. 

The collection of children's drawings was completed on 17 February. On 22 February there will be certificates and attractive prizes for all the participants in the "Swapn Anko Shishu Utsav" at Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

Eminent people of the country will come that day to inaugurate this children's exhibition and spend quality time with the children. The day-long "Draw Your Dream Kids Festival" features dance, music, stage plays, cartoon shows, various games, book stalls, photo booths and more!

