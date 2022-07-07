Shwapno opens outlet in Khulna

07 July, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 03:21 pm

The new outlet of Shwapno, one of the retail chain shops in the country, is now on Sher-e-Bangla Road in Khulna city. 

This is the 226th outlet of Shwapno.

The new outlet was inaugurated at 11am Thursday (7 July) at Sher-e-Bangla Road in Khulna.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Moniruzzaman Talukder was present as the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Md Sadiqur Rahman Khan, Shwapno's Director of Operations Abu Naser, Area Sales Manager Mohiuddin Moin and many others were also present.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said Shwapno is now in 40 districts of the country. 

"The range of our services in Khulna will be wider. We have been planning to establish a modern outlet on Sher-e-Bangla Road for a long time. Hopefully, all the customers here will shop regularly in Shwapno in a healthy and safe environment.

Address of the new outlet: 9/2 Sher-e-Bangla Road, Khulna. 

Month-long offers and home delivery services will be available at the new outlet.

Contact number for home delivery at this new outlet in Khulna: 01313-054645.

