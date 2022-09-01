Shwapno opens outlet in Kachua Sadar

Shwapno, a retail and grocery chain shop, has launched its new outlet at Sultan Complex in Kachua Sadar of Chandpur district on Wednesday (31 August).

Former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir attended the inaugural programme as chief gust.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, "Shwapno outlets are now in 42 districts across the country. We were planning a state-of-the-art outlet in Kachua, Chandpur for a long time. Hopefully, our range of services here will expand. Customers will be able to shop regularly at the outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

Upazila Chairman Md Shahjahan Shishir, Upazila vice chariman Sultana Khanam, Municipality mayor Nazmul Alam Swapan, UNO Namzul Hasan, Kachua Police Station OC Md Mohiuddin, prominent businessman Haji Abdul Mannan, Shwapno head of business expansion Md Shamsuzzaman, investor and former chariman Kazi Zahirul Islam, Kazi Taifur Rahman, regional head of operations Abdullah Al Mahbub and regional sales manager Riaz Uddin and other local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Abu Naser, director of operations of the Shwapno, said that this new outlet has various offers and home delivery services throughout the month.