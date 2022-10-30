Shwapno opens new outlet in Sitakunda

Retail and grocery chain shop Shwapno launched a new outlet in Secure City, Sitakunda on Sunday (30 October).

The new outlet was inaugurated in the presence of Executive Director of Shwapno Sabbir Hasan Nasir, said a press release.

Shwapno Regional Head of Operation Md Abdullah Al Mahbub, Regional Sales Manager Saifur Rob Tarek and Habibur Rahman, Franchisee Md Salim Uddin, Outlet Manager Md Mizanur Rahman and many others were present at the time.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir in his inaugural speech said, "Shwapno has now reached 43 districts of the country. We were planning to have a state-of-art outlet in Sitakunda for a long time. Here our range of services will be more extensive from now onwards. Hopefully, customers will shop regularly from this outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

He further added that customers will enjoy month-long offers and home delivery services at the new outlet.

Contact 01313-054517 for home delivery from this new outlet.