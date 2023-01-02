Shwapno opens new outlet in Savar

02 January, 2023, 12:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shwapno has opened an outlet in Savar Thana road.

The new outlet was inaugurated at 11am on Saturday (31 December), reads a press release.

Chief Executive Officer of Enam Medical Dr Anwar-ul-Kader Nazim (PhD), Ex-Officer of Dhaka University Md Shahid Ullah, Prominent Businessman of Savar Ruhul Amin, Shwapno's Head of Expansion Md Zahirul Islam, Regional Manager of Operations Md Sajid Ahmed, Outlet Operations Manager Md Raihan, Project Development Senior Manager Sanjoy Kumar Sheel and many others were present at the event.

Executive Director of Shwapno Sabbir Hasan Nasir, said, "Shwaono is now in 44 districts of the country. Our range of services will be more extensive in Savar Thana Road. Hopefully, customers will get opportunities to shop regularly from this Shwapno outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

The address of this new outlet is 8/B, Talbagh, Savar Thana Road (opposite of Enam Medical College), Savar, Dhaka.

