Shwapno opens new outlet at Rupatali in Barishal

Corporates

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 12:40 pm

Related News

Shwapno opens new outlet at Rupatali in Barishal

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 12:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's largest retail shop chain, Shwapno, opened a new outlet at Rupatali in Barishal on Friday (23 September).

Businessman and franchise partner Shamser Molla Saiful, Shwapno expansion executive Moin Uddin, and senior operation outlet manager Khairul Islam, among many others, were present at the time.

With outlets in 42 districts of the country, this is the 244th outlet of the chain shop, said Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir.

Abu Naser, director of operations of the outlet, said the new outlet has various month-long offers and home delivery services.

The new outlet is located at Rahman Villa, Road 10/1087, Block A, Rupatali Housing, Barishal. The contact number for home delivery is 01958-636090.

Shwapno / Barishal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

6h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

4h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

2h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

16h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

20h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

1d | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh