Shwapno opens new outlet at Rupatali in Barishal

The country's largest retail shop chain, Shwapno, opened a new outlet at Rupatali in Barishal on Friday (23 September).

Businessman and franchise partner Shamser Molla Saiful, Shwapno expansion executive Moin Uddin, and senior operation outlet manager Khairul Islam, among many others, were present at the time.

With outlets in 42 districts of the country, this is the 244th outlet of the chain shop, said Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir.

Abu Naser, director of operations of the outlet, said the new outlet has various month-long offers and home delivery services.

The new outlet is located at Rahman Villa, Road 10/1087, Block A, Rupatali Housing, Barishal. The contact number for home delivery is 01958-636090.