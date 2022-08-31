Shwapno opens new outlet at Nawapara

The country's leading retail shop chain Shwapno opened a new outlet on Khulna Main Road at Nawapara in Jashore on Wednesday (31 August).

Mohiuddin Moin, area sales manager of Shwapno, investor Apurba Kumar Kundu and many others were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said that there Shwapno has outlets in 42 districts of the country and the company hopes to expand the service further.

Shwapno Director (operations) Abu Naser said that there are month-long various offers for the customers and a special home delivery service for Colonel Haat customers.

Customers can avail home delivery service by calling 01313055180, said a press release.

