Shwapno opens new outlet in Manikganj

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 02:17 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shwapno, country's largest super shop chain, has launched its latest outlet in Manikganj at City Center on Manikganj bus stand road in the district town.

The new outlet was inaugurated at 11am on Tuesday (31 January), reads a press release.

Tosaddek hossain khan Tito (cip)Director, FBCCI,  Md. Shamsuzzaman, Head of Business Expansion, Shwapno, Sajid Ahmed, Regional Manager of Operations Md Sajid Ahmed,  Outlet Operations Manager Masudur Rahman were present there among others.

ACI Logistic Ltd (Shwapno) Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Shwaono is now in 51 districts of the country. Our range of services will be more extensive in Manikganj. Hopefully, customers will get opportunities to shop regularly from this Shwapno outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

The address of this new outlet is City Center, 16/ Dhaka-Aricha highway, Manikganj bus stand, Manikganj.

