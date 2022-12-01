Shwapno opens new outlet in Lalbagh area

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Retail chain shop Shwapno launched a new outlet at Kashmeritla intersection in the capital's Lalbagh on Wednesday (30 November).

At this time, the landowner of the plot where the new outlet is situated Matiur Rahman Jamal, Regional Head of Operation Sameer Ghosh Sani, Regional Sales Manager Syed Moinuddin Kazim and many others were present, said a press release. 

This is the 272nd outlet of Shwapno.

"Shwapno is now in 43 districts of the country. We were planning to have a state-of-the-art outlet at Lalbagh Kashmiritla Junction for a long time. Here our range of services will be more extensive. Hopefully, customers will shop regularly at this dream outlet in a healthy and safe environment," said Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir. 

Shwapno Operations Director Abu Nacher said that this new outlet has month-long offers and home delivery services.

Full address of this new outlet: 166/1, Lalbagh Road, Lalbagh, Dhaka.

 

