Shwapno opens new outlet in Laksam

Corporates

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:10 am

Related News

Shwapno opens new outlet in Laksam

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shwapno, a retail and grocery chain shop, has launched its new outlet in Laksam municipal town on Monday (14 February).

The new outlet is located at AG Tower on Chauddagram Road of Laksam bypass crossroads, says a press release.

Marking this launch, Shwapno has announced month-long lucrative offers for customers in this area, which include free home delivery service.

Shwapno Director (retail expansion) Shamsuddoha Shemul said, "We hope that all the customers here will shop regularly in Shwapno in a healthy and safe environment. We have prioritised the local demand and arranged the outlet in such a way so that the customers can find their desired goods here."

"Satisfaction of the customer is Shwapno's top priority. Therefore, advice and evaluation from them are always welcomed by the team," he added. 

Laksam City Mayor Professor Abul Khair, Maukra Durbar Sharif Pir Alhaj Nesar Uddin Waliullah, Shwapno Laksam Branch Investor Md Dalilur Rahman Manik, Chairman of Laksam Daulatganj Bazar Business Association Tabarak Ullah Kayes, Nangalkot Upazila Vice-Chairman Abu Yusuf Bhuiya, General Secretary of Laksam Press Club Advocate Rafiqul Islam Hira, Councilor Abdul Aziz, Swapna Head of Business Expansion Md Shamsuzzaman, Regional Head of Operations Abdullah Al Mahbub, Regional Manager (Operations) Riaz Uddin and many other officials were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

The retail chain store will also provide home delivery service in this area. The contact number for home delivery service is 01313-054986.

Shwapno

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

2h | Panorama
Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

52m | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

1h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

1h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director