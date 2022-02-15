Shwapno opens new outlet in Laksam

Shwapno, a retail and grocery chain shop, has launched its new outlet in Laksam municipal town on Monday (14 February).

The new outlet is located at AG Tower on Chauddagram Road of Laksam bypass crossroads, says a press release.

Marking this launch, Shwapno has announced month-long lucrative offers for customers in this area, which include free home delivery service.

Shwapno Director (retail expansion) Shamsuddoha Shemul said, "We hope that all the customers here will shop regularly in Shwapno in a healthy and safe environment. We have prioritised the local demand and arranged the outlet in such a way so that the customers can find their desired goods here."

"Satisfaction of the customer is Shwapno's top priority. Therefore, advice and evaluation from them are always welcomed by the team," he added.

Laksam City Mayor Professor Abul Khair, Maukra Durbar Sharif Pir Alhaj Nesar Uddin Waliullah, Shwapno Laksam Branch Investor Md Dalilur Rahman Manik, Chairman of Laksam Daulatganj Bazar Business Association Tabarak Ullah Kayes, Nangalkot Upazila Vice-Chairman Abu Yusuf Bhuiya, General Secretary of Laksam Press Club Advocate Rafiqul Islam Hira, Councilor Abdul Aziz, Swapna Head of Business Expansion Md Shamsuzzaman, Regional Head of Operations Abdullah Al Mahbub, Regional Manager (Operations) Riaz Uddin and many other officials were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

The retail chain store will also provide home delivery service in this area. The contact number for home delivery service is 01313-054986.