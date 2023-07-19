Shwapno opens new outlet in Khulna south central road 

The top retail shop chain 'Shwapno' is now at Khulna south central road. This new outlet was inaugurated on Tuesday (18 july).

Mohiuddin Moin, zonal sales manager, SHWAPNO, Abu Bokar Siddique, zonal manager, SHWAPNO & Giash uddin, Businessman were present.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, "Shwapno was now in 57 districts of the country. Hopefully, from now on, customers will regularly shop at Shwapno in a healthy and safe environment."

Shwapno operations director Abu Nasser said that Shwapno had all attractive offers for customers for the month.

The outlet is at 83, Khulna south central road.