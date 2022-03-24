Shwapno opens new outlet in Feni

Shwapno, a renowned retail chain store in the country, launched its 208th outlet at Chhagalnaiya in Feni on Thursday (24 March).

The new outlet is located at the main road area of Chhagalnaiya, said a press release.

Abu Naser, director of operations, Md Shamsuddoha Shemul, director of the retail expansion department, and Riaz, regional manager of Shwapno, attended the launching event.

Abu Naser said, "Swapno has started its journey in Chhagalnaiya. Hopefully, customers will shop here regularly in a friendly environment."

"We have stocked goods on local demand. We consider suggestions and assessments from the customers," said Shamsuddoha Semul.

The outlet showcases various month-long offers and avail home delivery service for customers.