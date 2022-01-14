Shwapno​​​​​​​ opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

Corporates

TBS Report
14 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 03:13 pm

The new outlet, situated in Dhanmondi-8, was inaugurated on Friday

Picture: Courtesy
Retail and grocery chain shop, Shwapno opened its 202nd branch in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Friday (14 January). 

The new outlet, situated in Dhanmondi-8, was inaugurated at 11 am in the presence ACI Limited Executive Director (Finance & Planning) Pradip Kar Chowdhury, said a press release. 

"Shwapno has stepped onto a new journey at Dhanmondi 8. We hope that customers will enjoy their daily shopping in the healthy and secure environment of this brand-new outlet. We expect our clients' feedback and appreciation. Customers' demands and satisfaction is always prioritised at Shwapno," Pradip Kar Chowdhury said. 

Amitava Saha, Head of Risk Management & Internal Audit ACI Limited; Abu Naser, Director Operations of Shwapno; Sohel Tanvir Khan, Business Director of Shwapno; Md. Shamsuddoha Shemul, Director of Retail Expansion Department of Shwapno, Md Shah Md Rijvi Rony, Head of HR of Shwapno; Md Fariduzzaman, Creative Head of Shwapno and Md Kamruzzaman Milu, Media and PR Manager of Shwapno and many other officials were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Shwapno's new outlet's address: Bay Park Heights, beside Sheikh Jamal Cricket Academy, Plot 522 (old), Plot 2(new), Road 8(old), Road 9 (new), Mirpur Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka, the press release added. 

 

 

