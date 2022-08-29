Shwapno opens new outlet in Cumilla

Shwapno, a retail and grocery chain shop, has opened its brand-new outlet in Chandina Bazar of Cumilla on 29 August.

The new outlet was inaugurated at Moinuddin Plaza, Khan Bari Road, Chandina Bazar in the presence of Shawkat Hossain Bhuiya, Mayor, Chandina municipality; freedom-fighter Babu Topon bakshi, Upazilla Chairman, Chandina; Shahabuddin khan, In- charge, Chandina Thana; Abu Naser, Operations Director at Shwapno, Abdullah al Mahbub, Regional Head, Shwapno, Riaz Uddin, Regional Sales Manager, and Year Hossain, Outlet Manager and many other officials.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director at Shwapno, said, "Shawpno has now spread its wings to 42 districts of the country. For a long time, we were planning to have a state-of-the-art outlet at Chandina Bazar of Cumilla. Our range of services at Moinuddin Plaza outlet will expand even further in the upcoming times. We hope that customers will enjoy their daily shopping in the healthy and secure environment of this brand-new outlet."

Abu Naser, operations director at Shwapno, added, "Customers shopping in the new outlet will enjoy month-long exciting offers on various items, as well as home delivery service."

