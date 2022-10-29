Shwapno opens new outlet at Chandpur’s Shahrasti

Shwapno, a retail and grocery chain, launched its new outlet at Shahrasti of Chandpur district on Friday (28 October).

The new outlet, located at Kalibari Bazar adjacent to Miyaji Market Hospital Gate of the area, was inaugurated at around 3pm.

Regional Head of Operation Md Abdullah Al Mahbub, Regional Sales Manager Riaz Uddin and Raihan Mostafiz Ansari, Franchisee Sharifa Begum, Md Faisal Chowdhury, Outlet Manager Md Mahbub Haider and many others were present at the time.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, "Shwapno is now in 43 districts of the country. We were planning to have a state-of-the-art outlet in Shahrasti for a long time. Our range of services will be more extensive here. Hopefully, customers will shop regularly at this outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

This new outlet has month-long offers and home delivery services, said Shwapna Operations Director Abu Naser.

