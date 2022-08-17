Shwapno opens new outlet at Chandpur’s Kachua

Shwapno, a retail and grocery chain shop, has launched its new outlet at Rahimanagar Bazar in Kachua of Chandpur district on Tuesday (17 August).

Upazila Chairman Md Shahjahan Shishir, Kachua Police Station OC Md Mohiuddin, prominent businessman Haji Abdul Mannan, Shwapno regional head of operations Abdullah Al Mahbub, regional sales manager Riaz Uddin, Shwapno outlet manager Mithun, Rahimanagar outlet franchisee Mahbubul Alam and Masud Mannan and other local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, " Shwapno is now in 40 districts of the country. The Rahimanagar outlet will further expand our range of services. Hopefully, all the customers here will shop regularly in a healthy and safe environment."

He said that customers will enjoy month-long offers and home delivery services at the new outlet.