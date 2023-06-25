Shwapno opens new outlet in Bashundhara Link Road

Retail chain shop, Shwapno opened its new branch in the capital's Bashundhara Link Road area on Saturday (24 June), reads a press release.

Prominent businessman and film producer and director Shafiqul Islam Sohail, Project Development Manager Engineer Mohammad Ali, Shwapno's head of Business Expansion Md Shamchuzzaman, head of regional operations Md Ashraful Islam, Senior Regional Sales Manager Nasirul Kabir and others were present as guests.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Swapn, said, "Shwapno is now in 56 districts of the country. Our range of services will be expanded with this new outlet at Bashundhara Link Road. Hopefully, customers will shop regularly at this new outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

Shwapno Operations Director Abu Nacher said, "Shwapno has all attractive offers for customers throughout the month on the occasion of the opening of the outlet. Besides Buy One Get One Free, there are also cash discounts."

