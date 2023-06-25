Shwapno opens new outlet in Bashundhara Link Road

Corporates

Press Release
25 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

Shwapno opens new outlet in Bashundhara Link Road

Press Release
25 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
Shwapno opens new outlet in Bashundhara Link Road

Retail chain shop, Shwapno opened its new branch in the capital's Bashundhara Link Road area on Saturday (24 June), reads a press release.

Prominent businessman and film producer and director Shafiqul Islam Sohail, Project Development Manager Engineer Mohammad Ali, Shwapno's head of Business Expansion Md Shamchuzzaman, head of regional operations Md Ashraful Islam, Senior Regional Sales Manager Nasirul Kabir and others were present as guests. 

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Swapn, said, "Shwapno is now in 56 districts of the country. Our range of services will be expanded with this new outlet at Bashundhara Link Road. Hopefully, customers will shop regularly at this new outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

Shwapno Operations Director Abu Nacher said, "Shwapno has all attractive offers for customers throughout the month on the occasion of the opening of the outlet. Besides Buy One Get One Free, there are also cash discounts." 
 

Shwapno

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

54m | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

3h | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

9h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month