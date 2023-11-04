Shwapno opens new outlet in Agargaon

The country's retail chain shop 'Shwapno' has opened its 396th outlet in Agargaon, Taltola.

The new outlet of 'Swapn' was inaugurated after 2 pm on Friday (3 November).

During the inauguration of the new outlet, Swapnar Md. Salim Akhtar, head of Inventory and Cash Management, Sameer Ghosh Sunny, Regional head of Operations, Mohammad Akbar Hossain, regional manager of Operations, Tanveer Ahmed Pavel and many others were present.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Swapn said, We hope that all the customers here will shop regularly at Swapn in a healthy and safe environment. 'Dream' always prioritizes customer needs and satisfaction.

Swapna Operations Director Abu Nasher said, on the occasion of the inauguration, Shwapno has all the attractive offers for the customers throughout the month like buy one get one free offers and cash discounts.